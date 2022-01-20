LLC 2022 India Maharajas Vs Asia Lions Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, More

The Legends League Cricket(LLC) 2022 is all set to begin on January 20, with match no. 1 between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. Indian cricket fans are up for a treat during the match, as many legendary cricketers will appear playing again during the nine-day tournament beginning on Thursday. The India Maharajas comprises superstars like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan among many others, while the Asia Lions have players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah Ul-Haq among the others. The 2022 edition of Legends League Cricket is the first edition of the tournament and is a three-team tournament. India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and the World Giants are the three participating teams of the tournament.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Team News

The skipper of the India Maharajas, Virender Sehwag will be unavailable for the opening match of the tournament and Mohammed Kaif will be leading the side in his absence. Speaking to PTI on Thursday, Kaif informed that Sehwag has some personal issues and won’t be playing on Thursday. The India Maharajas will be counting in players like Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Munaf Patel, while Asia Lions will be counting on players like Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, and Shoiab Akhtar.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Tips

India Maharajas Probable Playing XI: Virender Sehwag (c), Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha

Asia Lions Probable Playing XI: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Azhar Mahmood, N Kulasekara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Fantasy Team: Naman Ojha (wk), Mohammed Kaif, Shoaib Malik, Sanath Jayasuriya, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan (c), Mohammad Hafeez (vc), Munaf Patel, Shoaib Akhtar, Nuwan Kulasekara

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Full Squads

India Maharajas- Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions- Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

(Image: PTI)