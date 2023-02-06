'Long Live The Legends': Chris Gayle Meets MS Dhoni Before IPL 2023, Shares Pic

Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Captain Cool MS Dhoni met each other recently before the Indian Premier League. Both the players have been IPL legends as MS Dhoni is one of the most successful IPL captains and has also won Chennai Super Kings 4 IPL titles. On the other hand Chris Gayle is one of the most explosive IPL batsmen as he also has the highest IPL score which he made against Pune Warriors India in 2013 playing for RCB.

When Chris Gayle met MS Dhoni

Chris Gayle on his official Instagram handle shared the visuals of him meeting MS Dhoni. Gayle captioned the post, "Long Live The Legends".

According to reports the two modern day legends met for a promotional shoot that will be shot by Jio Cinema. Chris Gayle has already been selected as a cricket analyst on Jio Cinema and we saw him during the IPL auction where he gave very accurate analysis regarding the IPL auction. Gayle's analysis was also liked by the fans.

Chris Gayle recently termed MS as the 'Most Selfless Player' in the T20I format. Gayle was a part of an interview on Jio Cinema along with Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, and Robin Uthappa. During the rapid-fire round of the interview, Gayle and the other experts had chosen MS Dhoni as the 'most selfless player' in the T20 league history. The decision was unanimous and there was no disagreement regarding the same.

Chris Gayle and MS Dhoni have entertained the fans with their play throughout their International and IPL career. Gayle will be among the cricket experts this season so on the other hand MS Dhoni will be once again seen leading Chennai Super Kings. This can be MS Dhoni's last IPL and he would want to guide his team to another IPL title.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains and has won Team India all three ICC tournaments. Dhoni is also among the most successful captain list in the IPL and stands second.

Talking about when the Indian Premier League season will start, most probably the 2023 edition of the league will start in the last week of March.