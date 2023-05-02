The cricket world is awake to the incident that had taken place between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir on Monday night in the LSG vs RCB match. While when the heated battle was taking place, the broadcasters like Ravi Shastri and Robin Uthappa were criticising the act on live TV, however, as time passed more reactions from big names emerged. One of the individuals who keeps a keen eye on the happening of the game is Harbhajan Singh. Following the match Singh gave his take on the ugly encounter between Kohli and Gambhir.

The Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir saga which returned to the mainstream after 10 years has compelled cricket enthusiasts and experts to talk about it. It is a trending subject when it comes to Twitter and the cricket world has also started to react. Harbhajan Singh, who always remains at the top of the shelf when it comes to talking about pressing matters, has paid heed to the episode that took place at the Ekana Sports City on Monday.

'I am ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth': Harbhajan Singh hits out at Kohli and Gambhir

A bearer of a major IPL controversy himself, Harbhajan Singh made a video post and in it reminisced about his unpleasant incident with Sreesanth. Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth were embroiled in a reported exchange in 2008, which is popularly known as the Slap-Gate. Singh expressed regret for his act and stated that such occurrences are not right for the game.

"I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket."

Criticism is flowing for both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir and both have been fined 100% of their match fees from yesterday. While the debate around the matter will continue, the IPL 2023 action will also carry on. Today, Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.