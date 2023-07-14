Lucknow Super Giants have announced Justin Langer as their new head coach for the upcoming season. LSG already bid goodbye to Andy Flower who was at the helm of the side for two years. The IPL outfit managed to grab a place in the IPL playoffs in their first two seasons. Langer's last stint was with the Australian Cricket team as he also lifted the T20 World Cup with his native country.

3 things you need to know

KL Rahul has led the team in the first two seasons

LSG lost to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 eliminator

Gautam Gambhir is the current mentor of the Lucknow-based franchise

Andy Flower's replacement as LSG head coach announced

The IPL franchise on Friday took to their official Twitter handle to confirm Andy Flower's departure. The decision comes shortly after rumors emerged about the LSG management's discussions with former Australian cricketer Justin Langer for the head coach role. Flower had joined LSG before their inaugural season in IPL 2022 and had been with the franchise for two long years.

This will be Langer's maiden stint in the Indian Premier League but his expertise in the shortest format cannot be ignored. Australia's last T20 World Cup title came under his tutelage while the former Australian opener also guided Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles.

(Justin Langer will be the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. Image: AP)

On behalf of the new coach, LSG released a statement. "Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward."

Langer was also in charge when the Aussies blanked the England team 4-0 in Ashes back in 2019.

Langer and Gambhir had earlier worked together in 2015

Langer worked on several aspects of Gautam Gambhir's batting when the latter was trying to revive his career back in 2015. The Australian had praised Gambhir's work ethic and will now have the opportunity to reunite with the World Cup winner. The length of the contract hasn't been divulged and it remains to be seen how the Australian approaches his line of work.