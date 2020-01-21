MAD Vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The fourth match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Madrid Cricket Club and La Manga Cricket Club. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The 10-overs fixture is scheduled for January 21 and will start at 8:30 PM IST.

MAD vs LAM Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between Pinatar Pirates and La Manga Cricket Club is the first of the double-header scheduled at the venue on the opening day of the tournament.

MAD vs LAM Dream11 Squad details

MAD vs LAM Dream11: MAD Squad

Marcus Harvey, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Raheel Shafiqueain, Sumon Hussain, Abdul Hakeem, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Saifullah Momand, Galileo Finlayson Ble, Ian Shackleton, Nasratullah Jabarkhil

MAD vs LAM Dream11: LAM Squad

Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amandeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, Sohail Khan

MAD vs LAM Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Harvey (c)

All-rounder – Paul Harvey, Ollie Jarvis, Sumon Hussain

Batsmen – Ian Shackleton, Lewis Clark, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles

Bowlers – Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Arwinder Singh, Galileo Finlayson Ble

Madrid Cricket Club start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn — La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020

