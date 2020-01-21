The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MAD Vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

Cricket News

MAD vs LAM Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Spanish Regional T10 League game on January 21.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
MAD vs LAM Dream11

The fourth match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Madrid Cricket Club and La Manga Cricket Club. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The 10-overs fixture is scheduled for January 21 and will start at 8:30 PM IST. 

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

MAD vs LAM Dream11 Match preview  

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between Pinatar Pirates and La Manga Cricket Club is the first of the double-header scheduled at the venue on the opening day of the tournament.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

MAD vs LAM Dream11 Squad details

MAD vs LAM Dream11: MAD Squad

Marcus Harvey, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Adam Langhans, Varun Jain, Raheel Shafiqueain, Sumon Hussain, Abdul Hakeem, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Saifullah Momand, Galileo Finlayson Ble, Ian Shackleton, Nasratullah Jabarkhil

MAD vs LAM Dream11: LAM Squad

Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amandeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, Sohail Khan

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

MAD vs LAM Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Harvey (c)

All-rounder – Paul Harvey, Ollie Jarvis, Sumon Hussain

Batsmen – Ian Shackleton, Lewis Clark, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles

Bowlers – Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Arwinder Singh, Galileo Finlayson Ble

Madrid Cricket Club start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA