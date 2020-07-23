Madhavan Claims Top Indian Cricketer 'hurt' Him After Giving Him Autograph In Childhood

India is a cricket-crazy nation where cricketers are literally worshipped by the fans. Almost every cricket fan wants to have a piece of their favourite cricketer. Earlier it used to be autographs that the fans wished for but with the evolution in technology, fans now look for opportunities to click photos with them. However, not every cricket fan is lucky to meet their favourite player. At the same time, some fans who manage to meet them have pleasant experiences, while others do not.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson returns to training in NZ, excited about increasing IPL 2020 prospects

Madhavan reveals an unpleasant experience with Indian cricketer that left him hurt

Recently, Indian actor R Madhavan shared a throwback video on Instagram where he is talking about a childhood memory at a conclave. In the video, Madhavan is seen talking about the resolution he made as an 8-year-old after an unpleasant experience of getting an autograph from a national level cricketer, which hurt him deeply.

Madhavan said that the idea of getting an autograph was very exciting to him as it was to the rest of his friends. He recalled an incident where he had an unpleasant experience while asking a national level cricketer for an autograph. Madhav reckoned that he remembers walking up to the cricketer where he was sitting and having a conversation. Madhavan pointed out that he must have signed some 50 autographs by then.

Madhavan further said that he signed it and gave it back to him without even looking at him, which clearly hurt him. Madhavan did not say whether it was right or wrong but this changed how he viewed autographs. After that, Madhavan made up his mind that if he ever signed an autograph, he will make sure he looks into the fans' eyes.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Shami joined by KXIP teammate Sarfaraz Khan in training session for IPL 2020

R Ashwin reveals importance of 'catching MS Dhoni's eye'

However, one of the cricketers Madhavan is proud of being friends with and not just a fan, is off-spinner R Ashwin. R Ashwin was recently involved in a conversation with him where they talked about their personal lives, first meetings and home routine nowadays thanks to the India lockdown. While many believed Madhavan hails from Chennai, that is a myth as the actor has Tamil roots but was born and brought up in Nagpur a lot. Yet, Ashwin and Madhavan are known to entertain and often put in a lot of thinking in their performances in their respective fields.

R Ashwin was also in conversation recently with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz where he revealed how he impressed his captain, MS Dhoni when he first entered the team as a youngster. R Ashwin stated that upon first entering the CSK franchise, he had to impress his captain, MS Dhoni because the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman had not heard of him before. The off-spinner revealed that he had to catch the attention of MS Dhoni in order to be included in the line-up. R Ashwin said that at the time, he thought his best chance of impressing MS Dhoni was to “catch the eye” of his then captain.

ALSO READ | New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson says he is all geared up to participate in IPL 2020

With three IPL titles, CSK is one of the most popular franchises in the history of the tournament. In their back-to-back triumphs (2010 and 2011), R Ashwin was often found to be MS Dhoni’s go-to man with the captain even handing him the ball to bowl the first over of the innings on numerous occasions. The 70-Test veteran remained with the franchise till the 2015 season and also played alongside MS Dhoni in 2016 and 2017 through the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

R Ashwin’s IPL career is also one of the most decorated ones in the franchise’s history. Even though the right-arm bowler has not represented CSK since IPL 2015, he is currently the leading wicket-taker among all CSK bowlers since the inception of the tournament. With 120 wickets spanning from the IPL 2009 to 2015 and the Champions League Twenty20 (2010-2014), R Ashwin is ahead of other CSK veterans like Dwayne Bravo, Albie Morkel and Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals on the way to build 'largest-ever fan army' amongst all teams in IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: MADHAVAN TWITTER