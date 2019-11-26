MAH Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

The upcoming Super League Group A match of 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Maharashtra and Haryana will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 27 and is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.

A look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures and teams which is all set to commence on November 8.#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/Z6OQwigA7T — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2019

MAH vs HAR Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 11th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy began with a game between Andhra and Bihar on November 8. The tournament continues the ongoing 2019-20 Indian domestic cricket season, which started with the Duleep Trophy this August. 38 teams are participating in the domestic T20 event which features 154 matches in a round-robin, super league and knockout format. The upcoming match-up between Maharashtra and Haryana is the final Super League Group A game before the semi-finals kick off on Friday, November 29.

INDIA B are the WINNERs of Deodhar Trophy as they beat India C by 51 runs in the final at Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/dL56rPRLLD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2019

MAH vs HAR Dream11 Squad details

MAH vs HAR Dream11: MAH Squad

Kedar Jadhav, Samad Fallah, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikit Dhumal, Rahul Tripathi (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi, Digvijay Deshmukh

MAH vs HAR Dream11: HAR Squad

Amit Mishra (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ashish Hooda, Rahul Tewatia, Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Prashant Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Treyaksh Bali, Ankit Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Sumit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Jitesh Saroha (wk), Vipin Kumar

MAH vs HAR Dream11 Top picks & prediction

Wicket-keeper – Nikhil Naik

All-rounder – Harshal Patel

Batsmen – Kedar Jadhav (Vice-Captain), Himanshu Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Jitesh Saroha

Bowlers – Amit Mishra (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav

Haryana start as favourites to win this game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

