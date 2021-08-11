Mahela Jayawardene Speaks About One Rule From 'The Hundred' That Cannot Be Used In IPL

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has batted against the idea of the Indian Premier League becoming too strict with the cut off time for innings completion during the matches. The current Mumbai Indians coach in a recent interview has said that IPL Cut off time might will not give the bowler’s to turn around the match in a crunch situation as he wouldn’t have enough time to think certain things.

Mahela Jayawardene shares thoughts on IPL's cut-off time for innings completion

Jayawardene is currently coaching the Southern Brave team in The Hundred tournament. In an interview with Espncricinfo, the 44-year-old said that the decision of implementing cut off time will be on the organisers. He said, "The IPL is a domestic tournament too, so if they are happy to have that extra airtime, that's their decision. What might happen if you shorten it too much is that the quality of the game might reduce because the bowlers don't have time to think through certain things."

He further added, "It's a fine line. I like the fact we're being pushed here and that you get penalised during the game rather than a fine or a warning afterwards. It's good for this competition as a domestic tournament, but it's tough to compare it with the IPL - the viewership and the content and requirements are quite different. If a product requires that quality and needs bowlers to take their time, then tactically that might be better for the viewers rather than rushing through. I see the two quite differently".

IPL phase 2 schedule 2021: When IPL 2021 will start

According to the IPL 2021 new schedule in UAE, the second leg is set to be played from September 19 to October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played across 27 days of IPL 2021 which includes the playoffs and the final. There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8). The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.