MAL Vs NED Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Nepal Trinations Cup 2021 Match Preview

Malaysia and Netherlands will battle it out in the second fixture of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series. The MAL vs NED match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Here is our MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction, MAL vs NED Dream11 team and MAL vs NED player record information

MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction: MAL vs NED match preview

Nepal, Netherlands and Malaysia will feature in the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series. A total of seven matches will be played in the T20 tournament. The Netherlands did not have an ideal start to their campaign as they lost to hosts Nepal in their opening contest.

They managed to post 136 runs on the board, and Nepal chased the target easily with 9 wickets to spare. The team will be looking to come up with a strong performance in their upcoming fixtures as they look to gain momentum ahead of the ICC World T20. Malaysia, on the other hand, will be looking to claim a crucial win in their first match of the Tri-Nation T20I series.

MAL vs NED Kirtipur weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the first match of the Tri-Nation T20I series on Sunday. There are also chances of rain interrupting the cricketing action in the second innings of the match. However, it is expected to be a passing shower and will not have a major impact on the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the game.

MAL vs NED pitch report

The wicket at Kirtipur is expected to be a balanced one. While the faster bowlers will get some swing with the new ball considering the clouded conditions, the batters are expected to dominate the latter half of the match. Considering the wicket as well as the weather conditions, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the pitch.

MAL vs NED Dream11 team: Full squads

MAL: Ahmad Faiz Noor (c), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Bin Syed Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Arudin, Mohd Shafiq Sharif, Ainool Hafizs, Aminudin Ramly, Muhammad Anwar Rahman, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat Durani and Dhivendran Mogan.

NED: Pieter Seelaar (c), Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt, Sebastiaan Braat, Tony Staal and Julian de Mey.

MAL vs NED player record

Pieter Seelaar, with 53 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker for Netherlands in T20I cricket. Ben Cooper is one of the most experienced cricketers in the Netherlands side and the batsman has scored 1094 runs so far in 51 matches. The dynamic batter also has slammed seven half-centuries in the format for his team.

It is Syed Aziz who has scored the most number of runs for Malaysia in the shortest format of the game. The batter has amassed 637 runs in 23 matches for his national side. Pavandeep Singh has been the team's most successful bowler. The left-arm spinner has claimed 25 wickets so far in 19 games.

MAL vs NED best team

Wicketkeeper - S Edwards, V Singh

Batsmen - B Leede, M O'dowd, B Cooper, A Faiz

All-rounders - P Seelaar (C), S Aziz (VC)

Bowlers - D Mogan, P Meekeren, P Singh

MAL vs NED: MAL vs NED match prediction

As per our MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction, Netherlands will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MAL vs NED match prediction and MAL vs NED playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs NED Dream11 team and MAL vs NED Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Netherlands Cricket Instagram