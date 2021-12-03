Man Utd Vs Arsenal: Yuvraj Singh Hails Ronaldo As 'legend' Scores 800th Career Goal

Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh has praised legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring a double during Manchester United’s, Premier League 2021-22 clash against Arsenal on Thursday night. By scoring United’s second goal of the night at the 52nd minute of the match, Ronaldo scripted history by taking his tally of goals in his senior football career to a grand total of 800 goals. He later scored his second goal of the night by a penalty chance at the 70th minute and handed the Old Trafford side, 3-2 lead of the match.

As United earned their sixth victory of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Thursday night, Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle and hailed Ronaldo for his incredible performance and termed the 36-years-old footballer a ‘legend’. Yuvraj also mentioned United star Bruno Fernandes in his tweet while showing his support for the Old Trafford side. Bruno Fernandes earlier scored the opening goal of the match for the United by striking at the 44th minute, courtesy of an assist from Fred.

Michael Carrick's final game as Manchester United's interim manager

United displayed an all-round show in Michael Carrick’s final match as the caretaker manager of the team, while new interim coach Ralf Rangnick watched Ronaldo going past the tally of 800 career goals. Carrick earlier took over the team, after Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked from his managerial role and ended up facing heavy criticism from the fans as he was earlier a part of Solskjaer’s coaching staff. Carrick played for the team from 2006-18 before joining the coaching staff. Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored a double as the team started their revival process in the current season.

Manchester United's road ahead

Having played 14 matches in the season so far, United stand 7th in the Premier League 2021-22 standings, with six wins, three draws, and five losses to their name. Rangnick was hired as the interim manager of the team for the rest of the season earlier this week, and he will assume his role as United face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League clash. After facing Crystal Palace, the team will be up against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash.

(Image: AP/PTI)