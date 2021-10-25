Manchester United Owners Land In UAE For Unveiling Two New IPL Teams Ahead Of 2022 Season

The Glazers, who are the owners of the renowned English football club Manchester United are in the UAE to try and ensure they get to own one team in the cash-rich league. In fact, the Man United owners had earlier expressed interest in purchasing an IPL team ahead of the 2022 season.

IPL 2022: Manchester United owners land in the UAE

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the presence of the Manchester United owners in the UAE for the big day.

"Yes, they are here. We will know by afternoon on which two cities have teams and who are the owners," said the source.



IPL 2022 New Teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) until last season, had 8 teams competing for the elusive trophy, however, starting next season, two new teams will be competing for the IPL title. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had launched the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams, the date of which was extended by the board from October 10 to October 25, after the interest been shown from the Glazers who own Premier League team Manchester United.

The new IPL teams have been in high demand with the names of some big personalities coming ahead. Recently reports emerged that Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could bid for a new franchise in the league. Apart from the above-mentioned names, the Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups are in running to buy new IPL teams. If the latest update is to be believed, the Indian Cricket Board is expecting to fetch a lot of money for the new IPL teams.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction

With the global pandemic preventing BCCI from holding mega auctions in the 2021 season, the event will now take place in 2022. According to insidesport.co, each franchise would be allowed to retain four players; either three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indian and two overseas players. The IPL 2022 Auction will also see teams have an increase of purse by 'five' crores, from the current Rs. 85 crores to 90 crores. However, nothing has been made official by the BCCI so far, as the planning is in its initial stages.

In terms of retentions, as per the existing composition, the deduction in purse amount is Rs 15 crore, Rs11 crore, and Rs 7 crore respectively if a team retains three players, similarly, deductions of Rs 12.5 crores and Rs 8.5 crore in case of two players, and Rs 12.5 crore in case only one player is retained. However, if four players are allowed to be retained, this structure is likely to undergo some changes.