Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Stream: How To Watch PL Match In India, US And UK?

A struggling Manchester United side will take on an Arsenal side in top form on Thursday night at Old Trafford. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:45 AM IST on December 3.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League game live in India, the US and the UK, and the Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream details.

Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into SkyGO. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:15 PM BST on December 2.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:15 PM ET on December 2

Manchester United vs Arsenal team news

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Premier League table update: Man Utd in tenth while Arsenal in fifth

After 13 games, Manchester United is currently in tenth place in the Premier League table with 18 points, six points off the top four and 15 points behind leaders Chelsea. On the other hand, Arsenal are currently in fifth place with 23 points. A win for the Gunners will crucially help them break into the top four.