Manchester United Vs Newcastle: Will The Match Be Televised In UK Amid Blackout Rules?

Manchester United will be hosting Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on Saturday. Man United are currently placed at the third spot in the Premier League 2021/22 standings with two wins from three matches and seven points to their tally and, a win at the 'Theatre of Dreams' could well see them grab the 'Numero Uno' spot for now. Newcastle United on the other hand are placed at the 17th position with two losses and a draw from their three games with just a solitary point.

However, it has been learned that the Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League fixture will not be televised in the United Kingdom. Here's why fans in the UK will not be able to witness the second coming of football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo on TV.

UK 3pm blackout rules

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United homecoming will be witnessed by footy enthusiasts all over the world except the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Newcastle fixture will not be televised in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. (a rule which dates back to the 1960s). The Manchester United vs Newcastle kickoff time is 3pm as per the UK Standard Time which means that the passionate football fans in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch Ronaldo's return to Man U and the only way they would be able to view this contest is by having match tickets for the highly-anticipated tie at Old Trafford.

While the home fans will be deprived of watching this all-important fixture due to the UK 3pm blackout rules, there are other ways for them to stay updated i.e. by making use of other mediums.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can rely on BBC Radio 5 Live for live commentary and at the same time, can also listen to Manchester United vs Newcastle live commentary via the BBC Sounds App.