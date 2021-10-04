Manjrekar Names KKR's 'T20 Game-changer' Who Could Go For ₹12-14 Crore In IPL Mega Auction

As the IPL 2021 Phase 2 is underway in full swing, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is highly impressed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Venkatesh Iyer for his all-round performance in the tournament.

Following the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, a mega-auction will take place, in which the majority of the players will once again be auctioned. In such a background, Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that Venkatesh Iyer might be picked for Rs 12 to 14 crore in the next auction.

Sanjay Manjrekar on Venkatesh Iyer

Talking about how much KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer could earn in the mega-auction on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said,

"I'm thinking 12-14 crores because this is not a kind of a fluke show. I was looking at his First-Class numbers and his List A record is outstanding. His average is 47, strikes at 92. That is his T20 record in domestic cricket, not counting the IPL. His strike rate is high, he averages 37. So this is a guy who knows how to bat. Plus, he is a bowler, and in the last match, he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs too. So he is somebody who is going to fetch a very high price."

"Today, I focussed on the way he bats. Very interestingly, he bats a lot on the backfoot. Looks to pull, play the cut. So this is a batter who is not going down the wicket and trying to hit forcing everything. He is staying on backfoot, cutting and pulling and then he’s got a big stride forward. I see him more as a real qualified T20 game-changer than somebody having a couple of good weeks," Manjrekar added.

Venkatesh Iyer in IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer has played six matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has scored 201 runs with an average of 40.20 on a strike rate of 134. Iyer is a medium-pace bowler who has also scalped 3 wickets in the UAE leg of the IPL.

Indore-born Venkatesh Iyer plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. The 26-year-old cricketer was bought by the KKR during the IPL 2021 mini auctions. Iyer got his debut after he delivered a stellar performance of 198 runs in 146 balls for Madhya Pradesh in their Vijay Harare Trophy Group B match against Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and bolstered their chances to qualify for the playoffs. Out of 13 matches, KKR have won just 6, however, the Morgan-led side possess a healthy net run rate.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI)