'Mankad' Debate Reopens Ahead Of T20 WC As Starc Warns Buttler For Backing Up Too Far

A heated exchange of words between Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc during the third T20I between England and Australia has reignited the much-hyped ‘mankading’ debate. In the first innings of the Australia vs England 3rd T20I, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc was seen pointing out to the umpires that Jos Buttler was backing up too far ahead of the crease at the non-striker’s end. In the fifth over of the match, Starc delivered the fourth ball of the over before warning Buttler, while mentioning India women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma in his comments.

Mitchell Starc reignites 'mankad' debate with 'I'm not Deepti' comment

As per a video clip from the live broadcast of the match, after bowling the ball, Starc was heard saying on the stump mic, “I'm not Deepti, but I won't do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early." Upon listening to the comments, the English captain replied, “I don't think I did.” Starc mentioned the name of Deepti as she was involved in the much-debated runout of English batter Charlotte Dean in the 3rd ODI match against England at the iconic Lord’s stadium last month.

Mitch Starc pointed out to Jos Buttler that he was leaving his ground before Starc released the ball.



Buttler replied “don’t think I was”.



These pics are from the ball before and the 3 balls after Starc made the comment. #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/WruM3URh5y — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) October 14, 2022

What happened between Deepti Sharma and Charlie Dean?

In the 44th over of the 3rd ODI, Deepti caught Dean backing up too far from the non-striker’s end crease and decided to remove the bails. While the wicket handed India a 16-run win, it also resulted in a 3-0 away T20I series clean sweep for India. However, the India allrounder faced much criticism from a section of the media and fans for her run-out attempt.

As per the cricket lawmakers, MCC, running out batters at the non-striker's end by a bowler in their delivery stride is a lega dismissal if a batter is backing up too far. "MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leaves the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” the cricket lawmakers said in the statement issued after the incident.

Coming back to Friday’s match, Australia vs England 3rd T20I was earlier reduced to 12 overs per side, but was called off after only four overs of play in the second innings. England scored 112/2 in 12 overs in the first innings, while Australia could add only 30 runs in three balls in the 3.5 overs they batted in. Despite the match being called off, England went on to win the T20I series by 2-1 Australia will now kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 22.