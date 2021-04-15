Last Updated:

Manoj Tiwary Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine As He Comes Up With Cryptic Attack Against SRH

Manoj Tiwary came forward with a cryptic tweet for SRH after snatching defeat from jaws of victory against RCB during their IPL 2021 clash in Chennai on Wed

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)


Veteran Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary has come forward and taken a hilarious dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad after they snatched defeat from jaws of victory during their IPL 2021 clash against southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

'Free advice to the franchise’s owners': Manoj Tiwary

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tiwary wrote that he has got free advice to all the franchise owners after which he urged them all to start having players who have talent with temperament rather than increasing the number of support staff in the team or else the team will end up being second best on most occasions. 

However, the cricketer-turned-politician's tweet did not go down well with the netizens as they came forward and criticised him for needlessly blowing things out of proportion. Here are some of the reactions.

READ | Cricketer Manoj Tiwary, 5 Tollywood stars join TMC in presence of WB CM Mamata Banerjee


SRH suffer second straight loss in IPL 2021

Bangalore were reeling at 95/4 in the 14th over after being asked to bat first by Hyderabad skipper David Warner and that is when the Australian middle-order batsman stepped to the four and took the SRH bowlers to the cleaners as he played a counter-attacking knock. He was dismissed in the last ball of the innings for a brilliant 41-ball 59 including five boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 143.90 and took RCB to a fighting total of 149/8 from their 20 overs.

READ | Manoj Tiwary links TMC entry to 'no chance of national comeback'; turned down BJP's offer

In reply, skipper David Warner (54), and, Manish Pandey (39) added 83 runs for the third wicket after Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha cheaply and at one point it appeared as if they were cruising towards an easy win.

However, once Warner was dismissed, it was just a matter of time before the Orange Army suffered a dramatic batting collapse.
The turning point of the contest came in the 17th over when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took three wickets in one over as he accounted for the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Pandey, and, Abdul Samad respectively. Afghan leggie Rashid Khan tried his best to keep the 2016 champions in the hunt but once he was run out going for a non-existent second run, it was curtains down for SRH as they were restricted to 143/9 from their 20 overs.

READ | India vs England T20: Manoj Tiwary slams Virat Kohli for excluding Rohit Sharma

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)

READ | Gautam Gambhir-Manoj Tiwary rivalry set for extension beyond cricket field; info revealed

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND