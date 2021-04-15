Manoj Tiwary Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine As He Comes Up With Cryptic Attack Against SRH

Veteran Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary has come forward and taken a hilarious dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad after they snatched defeat from jaws of victory during their IPL 2021 clash against southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

'Free advice to the franchise’s owners': Manoj Tiwary

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tiwary wrote that he has got free advice to all the franchise owners after which he urged them all to start having players who have talent with temperament rather than increasing the number of support staff in the team or else the team will end up being second best on most occasions.

Free advice to the franchise’s owners:-

Rather than increasing the number of support staffs in the team, start having players who have talent with TEMPERAMENT otherwise most of the times team will end up being second best #SRHvRCB #Overratedplayers #IPL2021 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 14, 2021

However, the cricketer-turned-politician's tweet did not go down well with the netizens as they came forward and criticised him for needlessly blowing things out of proportion. Here are some of the reactions.

Ok bro you’ll get a support staff offering soonðŸ‘ðŸ» — Vineeth (@VineethBagrecha) April 14, 2021

As if they would listen lol — Sachin (@SachinAB_17) April 14, 2021

Good joke — sennaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@kesavsg) April 14, 2021

Advise given by the player who’s team is loosing the game in politics but still he is not able to see it. You are a part of a second best team — Didi O Didi (@ByeByeDidi) April 14, 2021

Look who's talking ðŸ˜‚ — à¤œà¤¯ | Jay ðŸ’« (@outside_waist) April 14, 2021

calm down mate. dont put your election frustration towards IPL. people are getting jobs and livelihood through IPL. this is a sport and it happens to the best of us. would love to see you in that position and see how you win the game for your team. but you never get picked. — Chirag (@chigee109) April 14, 2021

Calm down Manoj Tiwari, the player you’re talking about here has already won a man of the match award in an all important IPL final! — Shubhankar Saraf (@ShubhankarS24) April 14, 2021

And remember you are indirectly taking a jab at a player who has an ODI hundred at Australia, where you were literally found dancing to the tunes of Aussie bowlers..Just saying. — Anubhav_33 (@VamosRafa33) April 14, 2021



SRH suffer second straight loss in IPL 2021

Bangalore were reeling at 95/4 in the 14th over after being asked to bat first by Hyderabad skipper David Warner and that is when the Australian middle-order batsman stepped to the four and took the SRH bowlers to the cleaners as he played a counter-attacking knock. He was dismissed in the last ball of the innings for a brilliant 41-ball 59 including five boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 143.90 and took RCB to a fighting total of 149/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, skipper David Warner (54), and, Manish Pandey (39) added 83 runs for the third wicket after Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha cheaply and at one point it appeared as if they were cruising towards an easy win.

However, once Warner was dismissed, it was just a matter of time before the Orange Army suffered a dramatic batting collapse.

The turning point of the contest came in the 17th over when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took three wickets in one over as he accounted for the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Pandey, and, Abdul Samad respectively. Afghan leggie Rashid Khan tried his best to keep the 2016 champions in the hunt but once he was run out going for a non-existent second run, it was curtains down for SRH as they were restricted to 143/9 from their 20 overs.

