Marcus Stoinis Slams Magnificent Century As He Registers The Highest-ever BBL Score

The current Golden Cap holder in Australia's Big Bash League, Marcus Stoinis on Sunday continued his run-scoring spree as he smashed a jubilant century against Sydney Sixers. Stoinis also registered the highest-ever BBL individual score as he surpassed D'Arcy Short's previous mark of 122 runs. Stoinis notched up his maiden BBL century off just 60 deliveries laced up with 10 fours and 4 sixes. Stoinis' brilliant innings of 147 helped the Stars' put up a mammoth total of 219 for the loss of just a wicket at the end of their 20 overs.

Stoinis on a run-scoring spree

Stoinis leads the run-scoring charts in the current season with 331 runs to his name at an average of 55.17. The Melbourne Stars opener generally bats down the order in the Indian Premier League and is effective with the ball during the middle overs as well. The opener was well-supported by Hilton Cartwright who also notched up his half-century to keep the scoreboard ticking. The match also witnessed Sixers' skipper Moises Henriques return to the team after taking a break due to the birth of his son.

Marcus Stoinis fined

Marcus Stoinis was earlier slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game. The Melbourne Stars player apologized after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct and penalised AUD 7,500 (USD 5,200).

"I got caught in the moment and took it too far," Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday. "I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires. I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty," Stoinis stated later.

Image Credits: Big Bash League Twitter