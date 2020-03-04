Mark Boucher Sets Deadline For 'free Agent' AB De Villiers' Return, Asks Him To Do This

Ab De Villiers' return to international cricket, especially in the T20 side, has been largely speculated and fans are awaiting the return of their favourite Mr 360 back on the field. South Africa's coach Mark Boucher has dropped a hint about how 'retired players' could put themselves up for selection in the T20 squad and it could well possibly be directed at Ab De Villiers. With the T20 World Cup closing in, South Africa are racing against time to build a consistent and powerful squad and will surely not mind the services of De Villiers, who could prove to be more than just useful for them on more than one occasion.

'IPL is the big one'

Mark Boucher reportedly has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the big stage and that the 'free agents' could play the league and put themselves up for selection after that, he was quoted by cricket.com.au. Hinting at the possibility of selecting such players, Mark Boucher said that South Africa had a few games left starting from June where they will face off against Seri Lanka. However, Mark Boucher said that they would not necessarily pick those players but affirmed that they must put themselves up for selection if they eye a spot in the World cup squad.

Mark Boucher's message can be interpreted as a message to Ab Dew Villiers, who has publicly hinted at a return to the national colours. Ab De Villiers came under the fire after South Africa were knocked out of the 2019 World Cup at a premature stage, inviting wrath from the critics of being 'selfish' and taking an early call on his career. With the IPL set to kick-off from March 29th, all eyes will be on Ab De Villiers as he returns to action and this time with the intention to earn his way back into the Proteas squad.

ABD is in the scheme of things: Mark Boucher

During a recent interview, Mark Boucher said that if de Villiers is in good form, raring to go, makes himself available for the time that they have asked him to be available and if he is the best man for the job, then he will be selected in the T20 World Cup squad. The Proteas head coach also mentioned that it is not about egos or anything like that as it is all about sending the best team to the World Cup and try to win that competition. The cricketer-turned-coach also added that he had made it crystal clear when he had taken over as the coach from day one that if they are going to a World Cup, then he would like to have their best players there.

