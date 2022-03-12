Marnus Labuschagne's Reaction To Getting Run-out Goes Viral; His Response Is Hilarious

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne had a disappointing inning in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. The 27-year-old would have enjoyed playing on a flat wicket but failed to open his account as he ran himself run off his ninth delivery trying to steal a quick single in a ball where there was no run.

Labuschagne hit the ball straight to Sajid Khan, who picked it up quickly and took a swipe at the non-striker's end with the direct hit resulting in the player getting run out as he was found short of his crease. Taking to Twitter, Labuschagne shared a picture from the game where he is seen in the dugout disappointed. 'Yep.. fair to say that was no run' he wrote.

Yep.. fair to say that was no run 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/geeJXcGBff — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 12, 2022

PAK vs Australia: How the Aussies fared on Day 1

Winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first and got to a good start, with David Warner and Usman Khawaja putting up an 86-run partnership for the first wicket. Faheem Ashraf then managed to get Warner, and Labuschagne too fell in a short span. However, Usman Khawaja continued his fine form and remains unbeaten on 127 while Steve Smith from the other end scored 72 before losing his wicket just shortly before the end of play on day 1.

Pakistan vs Australia

Meanwhile, Australia's opening batter Usman Khawaja scored his maiden century in the land of his birth. The century was also the player's 11th Test hundred. The 35-year old was seen in delight in what would be one of the most memorable centuries of his career, this after he missed a ton in the first innings of the first Test after falling three short of the big landmark. Over the last few years, the Islamabad-born player has been in good touch and will be looking to score as many as runs as possible from the innings he currently is on.

Australia will also look to set up a commanding total on this wicket and look to get a favourable result, this after the Rawalpindi Test which saw just the fall of 14 wickets ended in a draw.

Image: Twitter/ Fox Cricket