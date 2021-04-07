Marsh One Day Cup South Australia Vs Victoria Live: Where To Watch In India, Australia, UK

South Australia will take on Victoria in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Thursday, April 8. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:15 AM IST (9:45 AM local time) from the Junction Oval, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Having cancelled their tour of South Africa due to COVID-19 concerns just days before it was supposed to get underway in February 2021, Cricket Australia announced that they would go ahead with a truncated season of the Marsh One Day Cup.

Beginning on February 15, each of the 6 teams in the tournament will play only five games. The top two sides after this will lock horns in the final, which has been scheduled for April 11. Winless after four games each, Victoria and South Australia will be playing only for honour as they take the field one last time this season. They are in 5th and 6th places respectively as of now, with Victoria gaining one point from a tied game. Here's how you can watch the match live in India, Australia and the UK.

South Australia vs Victoria live streaming details for India

While the Marsh One Day Cup received television and OTT coverage from the Sony Sports network in India last year, this was in all probability an outcome of the lack of games that were on at that time. However, with a full schedule of international sports games available this time around, the Marsh Cup does not feature in Sony Sports' telecast schedule for 2021. Moreover, the South Australia vs Victoria live streaming will also remain unavailable on the SonyLIV app and website. Live scores for the match will be available on Cricket Australia's website and social media handles as well on the teams' website and social media.

South Australia vs Victoria live telecast in UK

The Marsh One Day Cup will not be a televised event in the UK. As of now, there is also no word on whether the series will be streamed live there. As with India, the live scores for the match will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket Australia's and the participating teams.

South Australia vs Victoria live in Australia

With the IPL approaching and no further international cricket scheduled for the time being, fans in Australia can enjoy live broadcast and streaming of the Marsh Cup. The tournament will be televised by Fox Cricket throughout Australia. Meanwhile, a live stream of the series will be available, free of cost, on Cricket Australia's cricket.com.au channel as well as on the Kayo Sports app and website. The match will begin at 9:45 AM, April 8 local time at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

