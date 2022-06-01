BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has put out a cryptic post on his Instagram handle, where he explains that he is keen on starting something new and big, where he wants to help people. As a result of his post, speculations arise whether 'Dada', who is marking 30 years in Cricket, will now join politics.

Sourav Ganguly took to his official Instagram handle on June 1 to highlight that he is keen on switching his career after spending 30 years with Cricket. The 49-year-old wrote, "Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

Ganguly's dinner with Home Minister Amit Shah raises speculations of Dada joining BJP

While speculations of Sourav Ganguly have existed ever since last year during the West Bengal Assembly elections, they grew when the BCCI President hosted Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders at his residence for dinner on May 10. During the Home Minister's visit to West Bengal, he was hosted by Ganguly. With the 49-year-old already having close ties with Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, during their time at the BCCI, it seemed within the realm of possibility that Ganguly would make the transition.

Sourav Ganguly had previously said 'politics is not bad'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami in 2021, Sourav Ganguly had hinted that he may join politics, stating that this career was 'not bad.' The 49-year-old had said then, "I always give respect because I want to be respected as well. Politics is not bad. We have had the greatest leaders in our country, who run the country, who influence our population. Why should politics be bad? Good people should be in politics because they actually decide your life. I don't make decisions in a hurry, I think it through."