Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Picks The Better One Between Steve Smith And Virat Kohli

One of the greatest players to have graced the sport of cricket, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar gears up to return to the pitch once again, but this time as a coach in the Bushfire Bash. Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Tendulkar addressed the media and picked the better batsman between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli according to him.

The Indian skipper has often been pitted strongly against Australia's ace number three, in the bid to be the better one. However, when Sachin Tendulkar had to pick one, he chose Virat Kohli to triumph over Smith.

'I would pick Virat'

Speaking to media persons ahead of the Bushfire relief game on Sunday, Tendulkar said, "I think I'd leave Steve Smith to be in the other side. Virat has been my friend. I would pick Virat. I basically don't like getting into comparisons, people have tried comparing me with a number of guys and I've said, 'just leave us alone,'and that's what I maintain. Let's not get into comparisons and enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world. It's a joy to watch them but when it comes to picking someone I think let an Indian pick and Indian guy."

Tendulkar showers praise on Labuschagne

During a function which was organized a few years ago, Tendulkar had confidently picked the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to break all his batting records. Now, the Master Blaster has revealed the player who reminds him of himself.

"I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings. I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, 'This player looks special'," Sachin recalled. "There is something about him. His footwork was precise. Footwork is not physical, it's mental. If you're not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don't move. His footwork was incredible'', he added.

