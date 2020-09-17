IPL 2020 Players, Organisers Relieved As Match Officials, Umpires Test COVID-19 Negative

The IPL 2020 has faced a plethora of challenges ahead of its commencement in the UAE. The BCCI, along with its organising committee, is on its toes all the time to counter the logistical and medical barriers that have come their way due to shifting the mega-event in UAE. With mandated norms and SOPs for all the stakeholders, the cricket board is striving to ensure smooth operations for the IPL 2020. Recently, COVID-19 tests were conducted for umpires and match officials ahead of IPL 2020 and much to the relief of the organisers, franchises and IPL sponsors all officials tested negative for the same.

IPL schedule on track after CSK coronavirus fiasco as officials and umpires test negative for virus

The officials and umpires were tested twice during their quarantine period, according to the BCCI. Tests were conducted for them on the 3rd and the 6th day of their self-isolation and all of them cleared the test after testing negative for it. The news comes at a great time with the IPL 2020 at a touching distance.

Considering stricter COVID-19 norms in Abu Dhabi, as compared to the other cities, a contingent of officials will be stationed there exclusively and will officiate all the matches for the IPL 2020 at the venue. Whereas due to less travel restrictions in Sharjah and Dubai, the other set of officials will shuttle between the venues for the matches based on the IPL schedule. The match officials also will be a part of the bio-bubble.

CSK coronavirus fiasco that nearly affected 1st match of IPL 2020

Several members from the CSK contingent had tested positive for the virus, including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. It is speculated that vice-captain Suresh Raina flew back to India citing "personal reasons" ahead of the IPL 2020 due to the CSK coronavirus situation. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also followed Raina's lead and announced his unavailability for the IPL 2020. Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be available for the 1st match of IPL 2020 on Saturday.

IPL Schedule: MI and CSK to clash in the 1st match of IPL 2020

As per the IPL schedule, fans will witness a repeat of last season's final with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the 1st match of IPL 2020. A total of 56 matches will be played. Abu Dhabi will host the 1st match of IPL 2020 on Saturday. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST, as per the recently announced IPL schedule.

Image Source: Jay Shah Twitter