Matthew Hayden And Vernon Philander Appointed As Pakistan Coaches For T20 World Cup

In a major development, Australia's former cricketer Matthew Hayden and South Africa's former speedster Vernon Philander on Monday were appointed as coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) New Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday took oath as the new chairman and following that, it was announced that Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander will coach the Pakistan Cricket Team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Raja had previously served as the PCB CEO for a brief period in 2003-04, with Shahryar Khan as the Chairman.

Earlier, Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis announced their resignation from their respective roles. Their decision to resign came only hours after the PCB announced Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Misbah had cited bio-bubble fatigue and the time he would lose out with his family while on national duty as major reasons for his resignation. However, Pakistan's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube channel alleged that both Misbah and Waqar did not resign voluntarily but they were asked as Ramiz Raja had been critical of their coaching style in the past.

Following Misbah and Waqar's resignation, PCB had named Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as Interim coaches of Pakistan for the New Zealand series.

Ramiz Raja hopes Pakistan to 'turn the table' against India in T20 World Cup

Ramiz Raja during the press conference on Monday expressed that Pakistan only have to use their force against India. On being asked about India vs Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup, Raja said, "It is a showstopper there is no doubt. I talked to the Pakistan cricket team and told them to use their all force and turn the table. India-Pakistan is very important match and it always will be."

Pakistan's T20 World Cup schedule

Pakistan will begin its ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against India in Dubai on October 24. They will then face New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26 before returning to Dubai to clash with Afghanistan on October 29. Their last two matches in the Super 12 stages will see them face runners-up of Group A and table-toppers of Group B from Round 1 in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, respectively.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)