Matthew Hayden Reveals Funny, Unknown Story About Seeing Shane Warne For The First Time

Former Australian cricketers Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne are two of the greatest players to have played the sport. Both Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne played a massive role in making the Australian team of the late 1990s and early 2000s a force to reckon with. Matthew Hayden and Shane Warne made their first-class debut at around the same time with Warne debuting for Victoria in 1990/91 and Hayden doing it a season later for Queensland.

Matthew Hayden recalls first impression of Shane Warne

Recently, Matthew Hayden recalled the first instance when he came across Shane Warne. While speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Matthew Hayden said that the first time he saw Shane Warne was during a game against Victoria. He added that it was raining heavily and it just looked like it was going to get rained out which is why Merv Hughes (former Victoria and Australia quick) decided to have a big party which they did.

Matthew Hayden said that however, it didn’t get rained out. The southpaw revealed that when they opened the curtains in the morning, it was bright blue sunshine as it often is in Queensland the night after a massive storm. Hayden added that the pitch was green, which is why Shane Warne didn't play but he was the 12th man. Matthew Hayden further reckoned that he was walking with his opening partner at Queensland, Trevor Barsby and that's when he spotted Shane Warne.

Matthew Hayden asked Barsby if it is 'THE' Shane Warne, who was deemed to be the next big thing in Australian cricket. Barsby replied in the affirmative. Matthew Hayden then chuckled saying that the leg-spinner was indeed 'big'. Hayden stated that Warne was chomping away with a pie and a cigarette in the same hand, a coke in the other hand and he was just trading blows. Hayden opined that Warne was extremely happy because he wasn’t playing as he was so hungover from the party last night.

Shane Warne then went on to play for Australia for over two decades and became one of the most successful bowlers in the world. The number of Shane Warne wickets in international cricket is nothing short of spectacular. The Shane Warne wickets tally included the 708 wickets he bagged in 145 Tests. The Shane Warne wickets tally also includes the 293 ODI wickets he picked in 194 matches.

IMAGE COURTESY: MATTHEW HAYDEN & SHANE WARNE TWITTER