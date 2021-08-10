Matthew Wade Admits 'we Were Not Good Enough' After Australia's Defeat To Bangladesh

Australia's stand-in captain Matthew Wade has stated that the T20I series defeat against Bangladesh is "not good enough" from an Australian cricket team. Wade, who is captaining the team in lieu of injured Aaron Finch, said the team's performance in the four-match T20I series was not representative of an Australian cricket team. Australia lost the series 4-1 and to make the matter worse, the fifth match of the clash saw the visitors bowled out for their lowest T20I total ever. Australia had never lost a bilateral series against Bangladesh in any format.

Wade also highlighted Australian players' inability to play on good spinning tracks as one of the key reasons behind the humiliating defeat. Several major Australian players were absent, and the visitors were essentially playing their B-side. However, this should not detract from Bangladesh's outstanding performance in winning the series and making history. Prior to their series against Bangladesh, the Australian squad was defeated 4-1 by the West Indies in a five-match T20I series. The Australian team is currently at its lowest point in the shortest format, having lost eight of their ten T20Is this summer, months before the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh vs Australia 5th T20I

As far as Monday's game is concerned, Australia lost by a whopping 60 runs. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a total of 122/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of some contributions by top and middle-order batsmen. Mohammad Naim scored 23 off 23 balls, while Mahmadullah hit 19 off 14 balls to help his side post a defendable total at the spinning Dhaka track. Every Australian bowler, with the exception of Mitchell Swepson, took a wicket. Nathan Ellis and Dan Christian each picked two wickets.

When Australia came to bat in the second innings, Bangladesh struck early by removing Dan Christian. Australian skipper Matthew Wade scored 22 runs off 22 balls and Ben McDermott made a small contribution of 17 off 16 balls, while the rest of the squad fell apart like a house of cards. No other Australian batter managed to cross the single-digit mark as the visitors were bowled out for 62 runs. Shakib Al Hasan was the pick among the bowlers as he took four under his name with an economy rate of just 2.45.

(Image: cricket.com.au)