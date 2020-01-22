MAU Vs MAD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fifth match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Madrid United Cricket Club and Madrid Cricket Club. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for January 22 and will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

MAU vs MAD Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between Madrid United Cricket Club and Madrid Cricket Club is the first of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 22.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

MAU vs MAD Dream11 Squad details

MAU Squad: Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman.

MAD Squad: Marcus Harvey, Eddy Gray, Lewis Clark, Adam Langhans, Ian Shackleton, Nasratullah Jabarkhil, Varun Jain, Raheel Shafique, Sumon Hussain, Abdul Hakeem, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Saifullam Momand, Galileo Finlayson-Ble.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

MAU vs MAD Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Harvey (Vice-Captain)

All-rounder – Kashif Rana (Captain), Varun Jain

Batsmen – Eddy Gray, Adam Langhans, Lewis Clark, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz

Bowlers – Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Robiul Khan, Mohammad Ashraf

Madrid Cricket Club start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn — La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand