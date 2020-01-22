MAU Vs PPT Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The sixth match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Madrid United Cricket Club and Pinatar. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The 10-overs fixture is scheduled for January 22 and will start at 8:30 PM IST.

MAU vs PPT Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between Madrid United Cricket Club and Pinatar is the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 22.

MAU vs PPT Dream11 Squad details

MAU vs PPT Dream11: MAU Squad

Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman

MAU vs PPT Dream11: PPT Squad

Sukhpal Singh, Santhosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Gopi Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Saqlain Abbas, Jassi Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Rahul Maini, Paul Hennessey, Jasbir Singh Atwal, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, George Wambeek, Gulshan Kumar, Jaspal Kalia Singh

MAU vs PPT Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Sukhpal Singh

All-rounder – Kashif Rana

Batsmen – Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Santhosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Waheed Akhtar

Bowlers – Mohammad Ashraf, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, Robiul Khan

Madrid Cricket Club start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn — La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020

