Mayank Agarwal Heaps Praise At Axar Patel In Unique Style; Urges Fans Not To Bowl Spin

Karnataka cricketer Mayank Agarwal turned to social media on Tuesday to praise his India teammate Axar Patel in an unusual manner. In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Agarwal warned fans not to bowl left-arm spin citing Axar Patel as a strong competitor. The Indian opener's remark was in response to Patel's request on his Instagram story post that he say something for his fans. Agarwal obliged Patel's request and gave a hilarious reply to the Gujarat spinner.

"Mayank sir big fan aap apne fans ke liye kya kehna chahoge." (Mayank Sir, Big Fan. What message would you like to give your fans)," Patel seemingly wrote on Agarwal's Insta post. The Indian opener then replied, saying that "Keep supporting and believing. Just that don't bowl left-arm spin as there's a very stiff competition". Axar Patel reshared Agarwal's response and wrote, "Oye hoye hoye hoye what a player".

Agarwal and Patel's performance

Both Agarwal and Patel have impressed one and all with their outstanding performances for India in the recent past. While Agarwal smashed a magnificent century in the second Test against New Zealand, Patel picked 9 wickets in four innings, including a fifer. Agarwal and Patel also shone for their teams in the IPL last season. Courtesy of their successful outings, they have been retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Punjab Kings have retained Agarwal as their first-choice player and prospective skipper, while Delhi Capitals have retained Patel as a pure bowler. Both cricketers are likely to play a key part for their respective teams in the 2022 IPL, as they will be eager to build on their present form and deliver results.

Meanwhile, Agarwal has also been selected to tour with India's Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Agarwal along with the rest of the Indian team players is scheduled to leave for South Africa on December 16.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Image: bcci.tv