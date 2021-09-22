MCC Amends Laws Of Cricket; Gender-neutral Term 'batters' To Be Used Instead Of 'batsmen'

The guardian of cricket Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced amendments to the Laws of Cricket and will now be using the gender-neutral terms “batter” and “batters” instead of “batsman” or “batsmen”. The MCC committee approved the changes after a long discussion by the Club’s specialist Laws sub-committee.

The MCC reckoned that the change in terminology will make the game more inclusive for all and promote gender-neutrality. Back in 2017, when the laws were drafted the terms “batsman” or “batsmen” were decided to be used. The decision was taken after consultation with the International Cricket Council and prominent names from the women’s cricket fraternity.

'Marylebone Cricket Club believes in cricket being a game for all'

The changes will come into effect immediately and the necessary changes have been made to the Laws of Cricket published at lords.org/laws. A number of renowned media houses have already been using the term “batter” for quite some time while reporting.

“MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times,” Assistant Secretary (Cricket and Operations) at MCC Jamie Cox was quoted as saying.

“Use of the term “batter” is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the Guardians of the Laws, to announce these changes today,” he added.

Women’s cricket has grown significantly, especially in the last four years. The 2017 Women’s Final between England and India was attended by a capacity crowd. The 2020 T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw a large crowd as well.

Recently, the final of the Women’s Hundred between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles saw 17,116 people at the Lord’s- a record for a women’s domestic match.

(Image: PTI)