MCC Clarifies 'non-striker Run-out' Law After Mohammed Shami And Adam Zampa Controversy

After several Mankading attempt events have come to notice, MCC has come forward to clarify the Mankading rules. The Marylebone Cricket Club has come forward with an explanation of its law 38.3, which deals with a bowler running a non-striker out. This rule is also known as 'Mankading'.

The Marylebone Cricket Club has said in its clarification, that the purpose of adding a new part to the law is to remove its potential ambiguity, which can confuse the players.

"While players and umpires have largely recognised this Law, there is some ambiguity in the phrasing that might confuse. MCC has therefore moved to change the wording of Law 38.3 to deliver better clarity", MCC said in its press release.

"The time the bowler's arm reaches the highest point of his or her typical bowling motion during the delivery swing is referred to as the "instant the bowler would ordinarily have been expected to release the ball," MCC added.

MCC added that if the bowler has reached his highest point of delivering the bowl the non-striker is liable to get out if is out of the crease and they said that this does not change the law in any manner.

Concluding its statement MCC said, "This becomes Law immediately and is in effect from January 19, 2023. MCC won't be reprinting Law books because there isn't a significant alteration to the Law's meaning, but all online resources have already been updated to reflect the change."

The cricketing world has witnessed a rise in 'Mankading' incidents as many players including Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa and Mohammed Shami.

Adam Zampa tried to 'Mankad' Tim Rogers in a BBL match but in the end, the batsman was adjudged not out. Mohammed Shami also tried to 'Mankad' Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka in India vs Sri Lanka ODI series.

What is 'Mankading'?



'Mankading' refers to the act of running out a non-striker batsman before the ball is bowled. This dismissal comes into the picture when the non-striker is making an illegitimate start before the ball is bowled.

'Mankading' is named after former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad.