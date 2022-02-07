Members Of Afghanistan's U-19 World Cup Squad Refuse To Return, Seek Asylum In UK: Reports

As per reports, a few members of the Afghanistan U-19 squad and some employees of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) haven't returned to their home country after the conclusion of the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies. Instead, they are reported to have fled to London seeking asylum.

Pashtova, an Afghan news media house, reported that some cricketers landed in the United Kingdom following their campaign in the Caribbean Islands. Their reasons for not wanting to return to Afghanistan aren't known just yet.

This is also the first time when Afghan cricketers sought asylum in another country after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. A few years ago, a few Afghan athletes sought asylum in Canada for various reasons instead of returning to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan U-19 team's performance at World Cup

Afghanistan, led by Suliman Safi, hogged the limelight with their spirited display on the field. To start with, they topped the table with Group C with four points from three games and a net run rate of 1.467. They, however, lost to Qasim Akram's Pakistan by 24 runs but defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Zimbabwe by margins of over 100 runs each. In the Super League semi-final, they gave eventual runners-up England, led by Tom Prest, a run for their money

Allah Noor scored 60 with five fours and three sixes to keep the Afghans in the hunt for a win in the rain-curtailed 47-over game. However, Rehan Ahmed picked up four wickets to deny Afghanistan a victory.

Even in the third-place playoff match on February 4 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Safi and Co. made Australia sweat. After opting to bat first, the Afghans managed to score only 201 in 49.2 overs. Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai top-scored for them with a 79-ball knock of 81.

Mohammad Ishaq and skipper Safi also made useful scores in the 30s. Thereafter, Nangeyalia Kharote got three wickets to keep the Aussie batters in check. But Australia marched along with half-centuries from Campbell Kellaway and Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

With nine runs needed off 30 balls, the Aussies lost three quick wickets, but they got home with 14 balls left. Shahidullah Hasani and Noor Ahmad also got two scalps apiece.

Image: ICC/ Twitter