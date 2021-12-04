The Indian bowlers hit the right line and lengths to skittle New Zealand out for 62 the record lowest Test total in India. Mohammed Siraj (3/19) provided the team with an early breakthrough dismissing Tom Latham, Will Young, and Ross Taylor. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8) and Axar Patel (2/14) ensured that the Kiwis did not last long with off-spinner Jayant Yadav also picking up a wicket.

Social media was quick to react to the New Zealand cricket team creating an unwanted milestone. Many memes broke the internet, here are some memes as well as reactions on the Indian cricket team bowling NZ out for just 62.

Indian Bowlers under Virat Kohli are A Different Beast 💥🔥🤩😍



The Intensity, The Passion, The Aggression, The Atmosphere

Just Incredible !



Greatest Test Captain Of India for a Reason.#TestCricket #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wYgdpIglWu — A B (@AbhixToxin) December 4, 2021

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel joins an elite list

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel etched his name in the record books becoming only the third bowler in history to clinch 10 wickets in a Test inning. The Slow left-arm spinner spoke about his feat after running through India's batting order "Obviously quite a special occasion for me; not only me, my wife, my mom and dad, my family. A very special day for me for sure. To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special. By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special. I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well. Hasn't been a great start for us with the bat, but we've still got a few boys in the shed, so hopefully, we put our best foot forward and put a few runs on the board. If we have to come back here, we have to get back here. It's part of our job, we enjoy the challenges."

When asked whom among his 10 scalps was his most favourite, the Mumbai-born New Zealander said that he doesn't have any particular one "Don't really have anyone in particular, it's just about finding a good rhythm and just being repetitive and asking good questions of the batters."

