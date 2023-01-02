Men Who Admitted Rishabh Pant To Hospital After Horrific Accident Meet Cricketer Again

Rajat and Nishu who helped Team India's star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant get to the hospital following his horrific accident on December 30 met the cricketer again on January 2. After meeting the 25-year-old at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Monday, the two men explained in an interview how they saved the Team India star.

'Provided him help for sake of humanity'

Rajat and Nishu, who saved Rishabh Pant's life and took him to the hospital for further treatment, said in an interview that they did not recognize the 25-year-old initially. While speaking to ANI, Rajat said, "We saw him first and his condition was serious. We provided him with help. A driver named Sushil and a bus conductor dialled 108 to call for help."

He added, "We did not know who he was, but for the sake of humanity, we covered his body with clothes so as to save his life. We sent him to Saksham Hospital in an ambulance." Rajat also added that Pant was in immense pain, which is why he was given a painkiller while he was in the ambulance.

DDCA director provides huge update on Pant's health

In a conversation with ANI, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma gave a massive update about Rishabh Pant's health. "Due to fear of infection, we told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," Sharma told ANI.

In a separate conversation with ANI, Sharma added, "He is stable and recovering well. The BCCI's doctors are in regular touch with the doctors over here. Jay Shah is monitoring Pant's recovery. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he was trying to avoid a pothole (when he met with the accident)." The DDCA director's claims come despite several reports previously stating that Pant met with the accident after falling asleep at the wheel.