'Mental Constipation': Pak's Salman Butt Responds To Michael Vaughan's 'match-fixing' Jibe

The fight between ex-cricketers Salman Butt and Michael Vaughan seems to be a never-ending one as the former has come up with a response to the latter's "match-fixing" jibe. After former Pakistan bowler Salman Butt expressed his disagreement with Vaughan's remark on Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson's comparison, the retired English cricketer hit back saying, "I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match-fixing!!!". Now, Butt has responded to Vaughan's remark, saying for such "If he wants to live in the past, he surely can".

"He picked up our conversation in the wrong context. But still, there is no justification for a reaction like this. This is below average. It was a below-the belt-comment. If he wants to live in the past, he surely can. Constipation is an illness, things don't come out as easily as one wants. Some people have mental constipation, they live in the past. They are unable to get things from the past out of their minds. That doesn't matter. They can do whatever they want," Butt said.

What triggered Vaughan?

Earlier, Butt came out and spoke against Vaughan's comparison between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, saying the English commentator has a habit of sparking controversies. Vaughan had said that Kohli is only considered the world's best batsman because of the sheer population of India and massive fan base. Butt, while appearing on his YouTube channel, called Vaughan's comment "irrelevant", backing Kohli as the best batsman in the world in the current era.

"Kohli comes from a nation that has over a billion people, which makes him so popular, no doubt. But Kohli also has more centuries than any other player currently playing international cricket. He has been dominating the game for a long time with his outstanding performances. Kohli has 70 international centuries and no other player from this era has that many tons. I don't know why someone would make such irrelevant comparisons. As far as Vaughan is concerned, he likes talking about things that have the potential to spark controversies. Vaughan himself hasn't scored a single century in the ODIs, where he used to open the innings as captain," Butt had said while responding to Vaughan's comparison remark.

Vaughan hit back at Butt on Sunday, bringing back the 2010 match-fixing scandal into play. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper wrote, "No idea what the headline is ... but I have seen what Salman has said about me ... that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match-fixing !!!".

