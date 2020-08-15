MI, CSK & KKR Will Be Departing For UAE For IPL 2020 On August 21: Reports

It has been reported that three IPL-winning teams Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and, Kolkata Knight Riders will be departing to the UAE on August 21 for participating in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that will be played from September 19 to November 10. All the players who are participating in the cash-rich tournament will need to reach UAE 25 days before the event and keep themselves quarantined as a part of the safety protocol.

KKR will be among the first team to reach UAE: Reports

According to a report in 'The Telegraph', Kolkata Knight Riders will be among the first teams to reach the Middle Eastern country to begin their preparations for the tournament. The two-time winners along with their Indian players including skipper Dinesh Karthik and the support staff will be leaving Mumbai on August 20/21. They will be accommodated at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

It has also been learned that the multiple-time champions and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings might reach the United Arab Emirates on August 21. Rohit Sharma & Co. will be staying at St Regis, Sadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

The IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

