MI IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

Cricket News

MI IPL 2020 team: Rohit Sharma-led side are 4-time IPL champions and will look to extend their dominance in the 2020 season when they will defend the title.

mi ipl 2020 team

With just ₹13.05 crore at their disposal ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 on Thursday in Kolkata, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made some shrewd signings ahead of their title defense in the upcoming edition. MI are the 4-time IPL champions so far across 12 editions and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to extend their dominance in the 2020 season. Apart from two experienced Australian players, MI brought two domestic players to cap off their auction.

MI IPL 2020 team: Auction picks  

The champions kickstarted the auction on Thursday by securing the services of Australian power hitter Chris Lynn. Lynn was drawn as the first player at the IPL 2020 Auction and was brought at his base price of ₹2 crore. The swashbuckling batsman was released by former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the auction. Another Aussie star who will be making a return to the side will be pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who became the second high-profile signing for the defending champions at ₹8 crore after an intense bidding war.

Mumbai closed things at the first session by buying yet another ex-player Saurabh Tiwary with a base price of ₹50 lakhs. Tiwary has 510 runs in 24 appearances for the Mumbai Indians. The champions signed off from the auction by signing Prince Balwant Rai Singh at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. 

MI IPL 2020 team

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh).

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh).

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore).

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

