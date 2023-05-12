MI Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Toss At 7 PM IST

Welcome to yet another live blog of IPL 2023. Today in the ever-continuous action MI will take on Gujarat Titans. It is the battle between the first and fourth-positioned teams on the league table. As it has been a closely contest month and a half, no team has taken a huge lead at the top, and as it is often seen in the coveted league the tables turn, thus nothing less is expected in this edition as well. So, the situation is volatile and most of the teams are alive for the playoffs spots. Therefore, a loss of points at this stage could be distressing for every team. With so much breathing down the neck, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will square off and would be looking to put their best foot forward to avoid a precarious situation later on.