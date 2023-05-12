Last Updated:

MI Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Toss At 7 PM IST

MI vs GT Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are all set to clash in match number 57 of IPL 2023. The MI vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the GT vs MI IPL match today at the Wankhede.

Prateek Arya
MI vs GT live score IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans latest score updates

08:13 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Mumbai Indians full squad

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan

08:13 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Gujarat Titans full squad

GT full squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

08:13 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Head to head

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have crossed paths twice in the coveted league. Both teams have secured a victory over each other. As for what transpired at IPL 2023, it is Gujarat, who won the earlier fixture by 55 runs.

08:13 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT Latest update: venue and timing

The MI vs GT match will take place at the Wankhede, Mumbai. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM Start.

08:13 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT Latest Update: Match 57

Welcome to yet another live blog of IPL 2023. Today in the ever-continuous action MI will take on Gujarat Titans. It is the battle between the first and fourth-positioned teams on the league table. As it has been a closely contest month and a half, no team has taken a huge lead at the top, and as it is often seen in the coveted league the tables turn, thus nothing less is expected in this edition as well. So, the situation is volatile and most of the teams are alive for the playoffs spots. Therefore, a loss of points at this stage could be distressing for every team. With so much breathing down the neck, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will square off and would be looking to put their best foot forward to avoid a precarious situation later on.

