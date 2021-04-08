MI Vs RCB: Who Has Taken Most Number Of Wickets In MI Vs RCB Matches In IPL History?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier is all set to get underway on Friday, April 9. The opening clash of the competition will see defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Mumbai will be led by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will captain Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal lead wicket-taking charts in MI vs RCB fixtures

The two franchises have been a part of a number of thrilling encounters over the years and the game on Friday promises to be the same. Both sides are filled with some impressive bowlers and with the game slated to be played in Chennai, spinners will get a lot of assistance. Ahead of the MI vs RCB tournament opener, let's take a look at the bowlers who have picked the most numbers of wickets in MI vs RCB games.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, it is their bowling's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has bagged the most number of wickets against RCB. The right-arm pacer has picked 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 23.05 and an economy rate of 7.55. Bumrah is followed by Kieron Pollard who has grabbed 11 wickets against RCB in 23 games at an average of 26.45 and an economy rate of 8.55.

On the other hand, for RCB, it is Yuzvendra Chahal who has picked the maximum wickets in MI vs RCB matches. Chahal has 19 wickets to his name in 13 matches against MI at an average of 21.78 and an economy rate of 8.28. Meanwhile, both franchises have been training hard for almost a month now. It would be interesting to see which team comes out on top when they take on each other on Friday. The MI vs RCB game is set to get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at the Mumbai Indians squad and Royal Challengers squad.

Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM