MI Vs RR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 24 Preview

Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 24 of the IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The MI vs RR live stream will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at MI vs RR live telecast details, MI vs RR pitch report and weather forecast, MI vs RR live scores info and MI vs RR head to head record.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Preview

The defending champions started their IPL 2021 campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they made a solid comeback in the next two games and secured thrilling wins, both of which were low-scoring encounters. But since then, nothing has gone Mumbai's way as they went on to lose two consecutive games against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

The Mumbai outfit is currently placed fourth on the IPL 2021 points table with two wins and three losses. One of the major reasons behind their dismal performances is the lack of contribution from their middle-order which has failed to click this year. Rohit Sharma will hope that his players step up to the occasion and help Mumbai get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track by beating Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals, just like Mumbai, have also been inconsistent in the competition so far. With two wins and three defeats, the Men in Pink are languishing at the penultimate spot in the IPL 2021 points table. Rajasthan's batting has been a big let down, which is why they find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

Sanju Samson needs to lead from the front and senior players like Jos Buttler and David Miller also need to take responsibility if Rajasthan Royals are to beat this formidable Mumbai side. The 2008 IPL winners will look to get back to winning ways as a loss here will further jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

MI vs RR live telecast and streaming details

For the MI vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 29. For MI vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The MI vs RR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

MI vs RR pitch report

The pitch in Delhi is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners. However, the last night's game here between CSK and SRH showed it's a good batting wicket if batsmen play carefully. In the 74 games played at this venue, the sides batting first have won 34 games while chasing teams have emerged victorious on 40 occasions.

The captain winning the toss here is likely to field first as the track will get better as the game progresses. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the MI vs RR match will be petty hot. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 42°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (38°C at around 7:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 10-12%. There will be no significant cloud cover during the entire match, which is why fans are in for a fascinating MI vs RR clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

MI vs RR head to head record

According to the MI vs RR h2h record, there's nothing that separates the two teams. MI and RR have locked horns on 25 occasions and both sides have won 12 games each. One match has had no result.

