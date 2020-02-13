Michael Clarke Confirms Divorce With Wife Kyly After 7 Years Of Marriage

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke was one the most prolific sportspersons that the country has ever produced. His career lasted 11 years, in which he had gone on to become the mainstay of the Australian batting. In an illustrious career spanning 115 Tests, yielding 8,643 runs at 49.10 with 28 centuries and 27 half-centuries, Michael Clarke has achieved some important feats and records to be proud of.

Michael Clarke divorce: Michael Clarke and wife call it quits after 7 years of marriage

While his performances on the field were brilliant, he had great support in the form of his wife Kyly. They both tied the knot in 2012. However after seven years of marriage, both have decided to part ways. In fact, Michael Clarke has already been living separately since a few months but both of them hadn't made it public.

Their divorce comes as a surprise as both of them celebrated their daughter Kelsey Lee’s birthday together and Kyly also posted pictures as their daughter celebrated her fourth birthday. The ex-couple was also seen together during the cricketer’s parents’ 50th-anniversary celebrations. The decision is also surprising because it comes only a year after Kyly admitted that her relationship and marriage with Clarke was going strong.

According to reports, Michael Clarke has moved to the $8 million house on Bondi’s beachfront. It is also understood that the pair have agreed to the terms of divorce mutually. Both of them have decided to co-parent their only daughter. Meanwhile, the couple have also come to terms on the financial side of it.

Michael Clarke and his wife have also issued a joint statement to The Australian explaining that they have parted ways mutually on good terms. Their statement read, “With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter,” the statement read. “We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives.”

IMAGE COURTESY: MICHAEL CLARKE INSTAGRAM