Michael Clarke On Young Batter; 'He Is Terrific Like Sehwag, Like To See India Keep Faith'

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has heaped praise on India's 22-year-old opening batter Prithvi Shaw and also compared him to former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag.

Prithvi Shaw came in from the India U-19 set up and debuted for the senior team as an 18-year-old in a tournament against West Indies where in his Test debut in Rajkot, he scored a century. However, with time the player did not continue showing consistency and was marred with an injury and a short ban for doping violation meant that the player had lost his place in the team.

Michael Clarke said he hopes that the Indian team management is patient with the player and said that he has shown the same aggression as Virender Sehwag. "He is a terrific player like Sehwag. Sehwag was a genius, who took the game forward. For someone like me, I love that brand of cricket. That aggressive batsman at the top of the order. That's why Sehwag was one of my favourite players. I would like to see India keep faith in him, a player like Prithvi Shaw, knowing he is young," Clarke said on 'Down Underdogs' on Sony Ten.

Michael Clarke on Prithvi Shaw: 'He needed more time'

Michael Clarke went on to add that it was the player's first experience in Australia and that the youngster was put under too much pressure with expectations and that he does see potential in the 22-year-old. "It was very hard to have too much expectations from Prithvi Shaw. He needed more time. It was his first opportunity in Australia. You want to give him every chance to see how he goes but unfortunately, he missed out in that Test match in Adelaide. It was his first tour of Australia, and I have no doubt he will come good," Clarke pointed out.

The youngster has been overlooked in each format of the game and next has an opportunity to make it to the Indian cricket team during their home tour against Sri Lanka in March. Before that, the player is likely to be seen in action for the Mumbai cricket team in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season which is scheduled to begin on February 16.

Image: AP/ PTI