‘No Sympathy': Michael Holding Slams Jofra Archer For Violating The Bio-secure Protocols

Michael Holding has criticised Jofra Archer for violating the bio-secure protocols and at the same time has also questioned the England Cricket Board (ECB)'s bio-secure rules as a result of which the young fast bowler ended up missing the ongoing second Test match against the West Indies at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

'No sympathy at all': Michael Holding

"I have no sympathy at all. I don't understand why people can't just do what is required"."Talking about sacrifices - Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong - that is a sacrifice," the bowling legend was quoted saying by Sky Sports. "I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols, though. I understand that protocols should be put in place but they should be a little bit more logical," the two-time World Cup winner added. "Why aren't the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed the COVID test and everyone is together, they have six matches and are moving from one venue to another, why aren't they just all on a bus? Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst wondered.

What made Archer miss the 2nd Test?

The Barbados-born pacer's actions (violating the team's bio-secure protocols) means that the 2019 World Cup winner will have to commence a five-day isolation period followed by two rounds of COVID-19 tests after which the self-isolation norm will be lifted. Archer, who faced criticism for not bowling at consistent speeds in the first Test, issued an apology for breaching the protocols and said that he was 'pained to miss the 2nd Test' and that he felt like he had let down both the teams. The West Indies team have also been apprised of the situation and are reportedly happy with the measures taken against Jofra Archer.

A must-win match for England

After they were outplayed by a spirited West Indian team at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, this is a must-win match for England to stay alive in the three-match Test series as the hosts look to settle scores at the Old Trafford. England will be pumped up by the return of their regular Test skipper Joe Root who had missed the previous match as he was on paternity leave. Meanwhile, star pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for this contest.

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact. Opener Dom Sibley scored a brilliant half-century and received good support from middle-order batsman Ben Stokes as England are 146/3 during the third session of play on Day 1.

READ: Michael Atherton Says Jofra Archer's Absence Will Put England At A Disadvatage In 2nd Test



