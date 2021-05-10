Michael Slater Net Worth, House, Top Career Stats & Controversies Of IPL 2021 Commentator

Former Australia opening batsman Michael Slater has featured in 74 Test matches and 42 ODIs for his national side. While the ex-cricketer had announced his retirement in 2004, he remains associated with the sport to date as a commentator. The popular TV presenter was also a part of the broadcasting team for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Here we take a look at the Michael Slater net worth, while we also dive deeper into other details regarding his personal life.

Michael Slater net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Michael Slater net worth is estimated to be around $7 million (i.e. approximately INR 51 crore). The majority of the cricketer-turned-commentator's income comprises the compensation he receives as a former Australian cricketer. Moreover, he is also believed to earn a handsome paycheck for his commentary gigs. According to the Michael Slater IPL 2021 contract, the Australian's salary was set at $500,000 (i.e. approximately INR 3,66,90,525) according to multiple media reports.

Michael Slater house info

Michael Slater, along with his wife, had purchased a beachfront home in Newport back in 2013 for $3.1 million (i.e. approximately INR 22,76,25,250). The luxurious home had a front-row position on Bungan Beach. The four-bedroom home was reportedly put on sale by the couple last year in June. According to realestate.com.au, the property was on the market for $5.5 million (i.e. approximately INR 40,38,51,250).

The Michael Slater David Warner controversy

Australia's Indian Premier League cohort is currently stationed in the Maldives, where they are waiting for approval to fly back to their respective homes. Rumour mills were set abuzz reporting a physical altercation between star batsman David Warner and former opener-turned-commentator Michael Slater at a bar in the Maldives. However, according to journalist Phil Rothfield, Michael Slater and David Warner have denied being involved in any bar fight in the Maldives. In fact, Slater has claimed that he and Warner are 'great mates' and have 'zero chances of a fight'.

Michael Slater IPL 2021 journey

Slater, who had left the IPL 2021 bio-bubble to return back home amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, had expressed his displeasure over the new travelling measures introduced by the Australian government. The sports presenter ultimately had to take refuge in the Maldives, as travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders. The ex-cricketer since then has taken to his social media accounts on several occasions to lash out against the Australian Prime Minister.

Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street! — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Michael Slater net worth and Michael Slater house information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Michael Slater Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.