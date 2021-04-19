Michael Vaughan Calls MS Dhoni 'best T20 Tactician' As CSK Register Thumping Win Over RR

England's former captain Michael Vaughan hailed Chennai Super Kings' skipper, MS Dhoni, for his brilliant captaincy in the clash against Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings registered the second win of the IPL 2021 on Monday as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by a margin of 45 runs. MS Dhoni used spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali on the Wankhede pitch, where pacers have better records.

Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and called the CSK skipper 'the best tactician' of T20 he has ever seen. Vaughan said that MS Dhoni might have lost his old touch with the bat but in terms of captainship, he is still the best. Michael Vaughan on his Twitter handle wrote:

He may not have the power like he used to with the Bat MSD,but he is still the best T20 tactician we have ever seen ... #IPL @ChennaiIPL ðŸ‘ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

Earlier, Vaughan also hailed India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and repeated his outcry over the all-rounder's BCCI contract. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan remarked that it was 'beyond him' why BCCI doesn't have Jadeja in the top bracket alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It was Jadeja's over that brought back the Chennai Super Kings in the match after he dismissed Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube in his single over. Apart from this, Jadeja yet again showcased his fielding talent as he caught 4 catches in the match.

That’s exactly why @imjadeja is so so so valuable to any team ... How the @BCCI don’t have him in the top contract bracket is beyond me ... !!!!!! #IPL ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

'Never expected that many turns': Sanju Samson

During the post-match presentation, RR skipper Sanju Samson said that he never expected that the will turn that much and the dew will not come into action. "I thought it was a good score to chase down but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. Our bowlers bowled really well, they batted too deep. 10-15 runs extra we gave down the line. We never expected that (turn), the dew didn't come and the ball was still turning, so it was a bit shocking to see. It's very important to maintain a good composure, this format demands us to score at a higher risk rate; hence, it's very normal to get out often. I keep working on the basics and giving myself some time at the centre. He's (Chetan Sakariya) been doing really well, we lost the match but there are a lot of positives," said Samson.

(Image Credits: AP/IPL)