Michael Vaughan Claims Pakistan 'better' Than West Indies, Can 'shock' England In Tests

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is one of the best cricketing analysts around. The 45-year-old has always been vocal about his views and he doesn't shy away from speaking his mind. Once again, Michael Vaughan has made a huge claim about upcoming England vs Pakistan Test series.

Michael Vaughan reckons that Pakistan could shock England

According to Michael Vaughan, Pakistan team has all the elements that are required to beat England in the upcoming series. While speaking to Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan said that he is not trying to demean West Indies but according to him Pakistan is a better Test match team than the Caribbean outfit. Michael Vaughan added that he is really looking forward to the England vs Pakistan Test series and he was confident that the series will be a ripper.

Michael Vaughan reckoned that Pakistan could come to England and shock the hosts if the English side plays as they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton. Michael Vaughan further said that Babar Azam and Azhar Ali are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. He opined that if Pakistan bat first, they would look to get runs on the board which will really challenge the England side. However, England would be riding high on confidence as they came from behind to clinch the three-match series 2-1 against West Indies.

The England vs Pakistan Test series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. England vs Pakistan Test series will see the teams competing in three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28. England will also host Ireland in three ODIs from July 30 to August 4. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: MICHAEL VAUGHAN INSTAGRAM