Michael Vaughan Confident Of Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal Getting A Game In 2nd T20I At SCG

Michael Vaughan has said that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will get a place in Team India's playing XI for the second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday after his match-winning spell in Friday's first T20I.

Chahal was roped in as the concussion substitute after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was struck on the helmet by an awkward bouncer from quickie Mitchell Starc during the final over of the first innings.

'He will be playing on Sunday'

“Again, it’s a strange era of cricket. Yeah, he’ll be playing on Sunday that’s for sure. He bowled beautifully. He’s a high class T20 bowler. He goes back at the SCG where the Australians got the better of him in the 50-over game. Now, it’s his time to play a couple of T20s to have his final say with the ball,” said the former English skipper while speaking to Cricbuzz.

READ: Mohammad Kaif Says Ravindra Jadeja Will Be 'missed Dearly' By India In Last Two T20Is

Concussion substitute Yuzi Chahal spins India to victory

The wrist-spinner had a memorable day as he finished his spell with figures of 3/25 from his overs. His scalps included the likes of the frontline batsmen-skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade in the middle-order. The Haryana cricketer was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.

Chasing a challenging total of 162, the hosts were restricted to 150/7 as the Men In Blue won the contest by 11 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Virat Kohli-led side will now be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by getting the better of Aaron Finch & Co. at the SCG on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ravi Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing series as he sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead. Pacer Shardul Thakur has been named his replacement for the next two matches.

READ: Mark Taylor Says Concussion Rules Will Suffer The Same Fate As Runner's Rule If Misused

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.