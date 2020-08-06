Michael Vaughan Claims Pakistan Have Found Their Next Wasim Akram And Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram are widely regarded as two of the greatest fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced. Both pacers were a force to reckon with when they used to open the bowling for Pakistan. Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram had the ability to swing the ball both ways along with terrifying pace that made them one of the most successful fast bowling pair in world cricket. The former Pakistan duo formed a formidable partnership as they troubled several legendary batsmen throughout their careers.

ALSO READ | Misbah predicts upcoming tour to be 'groundbreaking' for Babar Azam & other youngsters

England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan makes big claim about Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi

Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a huge claim about Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. While speaking to Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan said that Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi could well be the next Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram in the coming five years, considering the amount of cricket that they are going to play together. The Englishman also termed the two youngsters as 'high-class' bowlers.

ALSO READ | 'I don’t believe in comparisons': Mohammad Azharuddin on comparing Babar Azam with Kohli

Michael Vaughan reckoned that he was fortunate to see Naseem Shah make his debut. He also lauded Naseem Shah for his wonderful action. Michael Vaughan stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi was also getting better and better. Michael Vaughan also spoke about Mohammad Abbas saying that the right-arm pacer is going to move the Dukes ball and bring the batsman forward, which is exactly what Pakistan require.

Michale Vaughan's claim seems premature considering the fact that the two pacers have just started out. Both Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have got potential, which is evident from the fact that they have claimed 43 wickets between them in 12 Tests. On the other hand, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis took 787 wickets between them in 191 Tests. To emulate what Younis and Akram have done will take some level of determination and consistency.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam gives batting tips to 8-year-old fan in video chat

England vs Pakistan 2020 live steeaming details

The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. After the end of play on Day 1, Pakistan were 139/2 with Babar Azam (69) and Shan Masood (46) going strong for the visitors.

ALSO READ | Eng vs Pak 2020: Michael Vaughan claims Pakistan 'great place to go and play cricket in'

IMAGE COURTESY: MICHAEL VAUGHAN INSTAGRAM