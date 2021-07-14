Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Lauds England's White-ball Set Up For Whitewashing Pakistan In ODI Series

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has lauded England's white-ball setup after second-string side whitewashed Pakistan in the recently-concluded ODI series 3-0

Michael Vaughan, England

Credits: Instagram Michael Vaughan/@ICC


Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has come forward and given special mention to his national cricket team's white-ball setup after they blanked Pakistan 3-0 in the recently-concluded ODI series.

England were clinical in all three One Day Internationals as they outclassed the Men In Green in every department.

Michael Vaughan gives special mention to Eng white-ball setup

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Michael Vaughan wrote that this England white-ball set up has been 'outstanding' for five years. However, giving further clarification on the same, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit reckoned that the week gone by has proven the culture the current One Day World Cup holders have developed across the whole of English cricket has created a foundation for white-ball success for many years. Vaughan concluded by saying 'Great to watch'.

England whitewash Pakistan in ODI series

Coming back to the contest, opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a 73-ball 56 before being castled by spinner Matt Parkinson. Prior to his dismissal, Imam had added 92 runs for the second-wicket stand along with his skipper Babar Azam. 

Babar then continued to stabilise Pakistan's innings as he led from the front and scored a brilliant century. This was his 11th ton in ODI cricket and he carried on after breaching the three-figure mark. Azam scored a stupendous 139-ball 158 before being accounted by Dawid Malan off Brydon Carse. His innings included 14 boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 113.67. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan too chipped in with a handy 74 as the Men In Green finished at 331/9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, England did lose their openers Dawid Malan and Phil Salt early but middle-order batsman James Vince anchored his team's chase with a 95-ball 102. Some important contributions in the middle from stand-in-captain Ben Stokes and Lewis Gregory played a vital role in helping the reigning 50-overs world champions get past the finish line by three wickets and two overs to spare.

By the virtue of this win, England successfully handed a 3-0 whitewash to Pakistan in the ODI series. 

