Michael Vaughan Roasts Ashley Giles For 'England Vs IPL' Talk, Pinpoints ECB's Huge Flaw

There has been a lot of discussion about foreign players choosing to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over representing their respective countries. The hefty paycheques have been cited as one of the chief reasons behind cricketers choosing IPL over the nation. Recently, England's director of cricket Ashley Giles has expressed his concerns regarding several players refusing to play for the national side if they are not allowed to participate in the Indian T20 carnival.

Michael Vaughan downplays Ashley Giles concerns

Speaking on BBC's Tuffers and Vaughan show, Ashley Giles pointed out that a number of players could end up quitting playing for England if they are barred from playing India's franchise-based T20 competition. He reckoned that England cricket could miss some of their best players if they go against their IPL participation.

Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan has contradicted Ashley Giles' claim and downplayed his concern. While speaking to The Telegraph, Vaughan said that England are being paranoid if they think their players will turn down a central contract to play in the IPL. He further pointed out what Ashley Giles told on his show on the BBC this week that England does not want to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with players over the IPL because in the long run they may end up losing some of their best players.

According to Vaughan, what Giles said sends a wrong message. He reckoned that if an England player came to him aged 26 or 27 and said he was choosing the IPL and franchise cricket over an England deal, his response would be simple, ‘Go on then, see you later, goodbye, but I tell you what, I bet you come knocking back on my door in a year or two’s time."

Offering a solution to Giles' concerns, Vaughan suggested that if England really want to make sure it does not happen, then they should offer their best players two or three-year central contracts. He opined that high-level sport is about looking after the best individuals, which is why he wanted the ECB to give cricketers like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer more than a one-year contract instead of the current 12-month deals. According to the former cricketer, by doing so, the ECB can tie them down.

Ben Stokes IPL 2021 stint and Jofra Archer injury update

Meanwhile, the last few years have seen the emergence of England players in the IPL. Some of the prominent players include Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler who are an important part of the RR squad. Players like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will look to reach the top of his form as it will help him immensely in the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in India later this year.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer's IPL 2021 stint came under jeopardy after he pulled out of the ODI series owing to injury. According to the latest Jofra Archer injury update, the Barbadian-born is set to return to India to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming 14th edition of the IPL.

A further update on @jofraarcher ðŸ‘‡ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 31, 2021

The latest Jofra Archer injury update states that the pacer successfully underwent finger surgery on Monday in England and is likely to miss the first four matches of the RR IPL 2021 schedule. The IPL 2008 champions were expecting a specific date from the ECB on Jofra Archer's departure from England but it is now understood that the franchise expects the bowler to be out for at least the first four games.

RR squad for IPL 2021

RR players retained: Sanju Samson (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler.

RR players bought in auction: KC Cariappa (20 Lacs), Chetan Sakariya (1.20 Crore), Chris Morris (16.25 Crore). Shivam Dube (4.40 Crore), Mustafizur Rahman (1 Crore), Liam Livinsgtone (75 Lacs), Kuldip Yadav (20 Lacs), Akash Singh (20 Lacs).

SOURCE: PTI/ ICC TWITTER